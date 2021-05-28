Man charged with murder for allegedly setting woman on fire in South Deering

article

Chicago police arrested a 31-year-old man who is accused of fatally setting a woman on fire this April in the South Deering neighborhood.

Henry Taylor was identified by police as the suspect who doused a 35-year-old woman in gasoline before lighting her on fire April 16 in the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue.

The victim later died from her injuries.

Taylor, who is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, turned himself into police Wednesday.

He is due in court Friday.