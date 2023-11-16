Man charged with murder in 2017 shooting in Rosemoor

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2017 shooting in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

Darell Cobbins, 30, allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man on March 17, 2017, in the 10200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.

Cobbins was arrested Tuesday in Markham and was charged with first-degree murder. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.