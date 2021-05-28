Man charged with murder in Chatham shooting

article

A man is being charged with murder after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man to death in the Chatham neighborhood.

Andrew McCullum, 26, is facing a first-degree murder charge after being identified as the gunman in the Jan. 4th shooting that killed Printiss Jones in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

McCulllum was arrested Wednesday by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 11400 block of South Yale Street, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is due Friday in bond court.