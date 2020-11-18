Man charged with murder in Clearing stabbing

article

A man has been charged with stabbing another man to death in September inside a home in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Victor Smekal, 31, is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Smekal, who lives in Clearing, is accused of stabbing 40-year-old Nicholas Alonzo during an altercation about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 6400 block of South Narragansett Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A witness who was sleeping in the home awoke to find Alonzo in the kitchen with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, authorities said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Investigators identified Smekal as the suspect and took him into custody about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana, police said. He was extradited to Chicago and charged.

Advertisement

Smekal is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Wednesday.