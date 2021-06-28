Man charged with murder in death of woman in Chatham

article

A 27-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Chatham.

Karim Hunter is accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in the 700 block of East 79th Street on June 25, police said

Hunter was arrested Saturday in Calumet City.

Hunter originally told investigators he had nothing to do with his girlfriend’s death, but then changed his story multiple times, prosecutors said, including saying she’d committed suicide. Hunter eventually said the couple had been in an argument and that the gun had gone off "accidentally," prosecutors said.

A witness, Walters’ cousin, told investigators Walters had said on June 19 that she was unhappy in her relationship and was planning to end it.

No additional information is available at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.