Man charged with murder in East Chicago stabbing

A man is facing murder charges after stabbing another man to death Sunday in East Chicago, Indiana.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing about 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 151st Street and found Frank L. Fields, 27, of Gary, outside on the ground, according to East Chicago police.

Fields was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Edward Veal, 51, of Gary was charged Monday with Fields murder, police said. Veal was in a dating relationship with Fields’ mother, according to police.

Veal remains held at East Chicago jail awaiting transport to the Lake County jail.