Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of grandmother in Altgeld Gardens

article

A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a 53-year-old grandmother dead last year in the Altgeld Gardens Homes on the Far South Side was ordered held without bail Wednesday.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Devante York and others affiliated with the Bar None faction of the Ganger Disciples allegedly unleashed gunfire on Kimberly Underwood’s 2004 Mitsubishi Galant as she pulled into a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 132nd Street, Cook County prosecutors said.

Security camera footage helped authorities identify York, 26, and charge him with the shooting, prosecutors said. When he was arrested Dec. 28 on a weapons charge, York was wearing the same hoodie and driving the same Jeep seen on video.

Six others also captured on surveillance footage could face charges in connection with the murder, prosecutors said.

Kimberly Underwood had 11 grandkids, two daughters and a special needs son she cared for, her sister Sandra previously told the Chicago Sun-Times.

York is scheduled to appear in court again on June 3.