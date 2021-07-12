Man charged with murder in Heart of Chicago shooting

A man is being charged with murder after allegedly shooting a 26-year-old man to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Raekwon Drake, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge after being identified as the gunman in the Saturday shooting that killed a man in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

Chicago police arrested Drake at 8 p.m. the same day in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue in Tri-Taylor , police said.

He is due Monday in bond court.