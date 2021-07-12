Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder in Heart of Chicago shooting

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Published 
Heart of Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Superintendent Brown to attend White House gun violence discussion with President Biden

Superintendent David Brown will visit the White House on Monday to discuss curbing gun violence with President Biden.

CHICAGO - A man is being charged with murder after allegedly shooting a 26-year-old man to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Raekwon Drake, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge after being identified as the gunman in the Saturday shooting that killed a man in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

Chicago police arrested Drake at 8 p.m. the same day in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue in Tri-Taylor, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is due Monday in bond court.