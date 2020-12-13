Man charged with murder in shooting of Amundsen High School student

article

An Evanston man charged in connection with the March shooting death of a 15-year-old Amundsen High School student in Bowmanville on the North Side was ordered held without bail.

Eric Gunn, 21, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in the death of Esteban Luvianos, Chicago police said in a statement. Gunn was taken into custody Friday in suburban Lincolnwood.

Luvianos was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:30 p.m. March 16 in the 2000 block of West Farragut Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said in a letter to constituents at the time that the teen was a student at Amundsen High School.

“While we are fortunate to have one of the safest Wards in the City of Chicago, this is a painful reminder that gun violence is all too present in all our communities, and knows no political or municipal boundaries,” Vasquez wrote.

A judge ordered Gunn held without bail Sunday. He is due back in court Monday.