Man charged with murder of 24-year-old over Easter weekend

A man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man over Easter weekend in the West Town neighborhood.

Kevin Gentry, 43, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard after police positively identified him as the shooter in the April 3 incident, Chicago police say.

Police say Gentry shot the 24-year-old in an alley about 7:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Maypole Avenue.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day. His name hasn't been released.

Gentry is charged with one felony count of first degree murder. He is due in bond court on Friday.