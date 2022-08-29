Man charged with shooting into Humboldt Park restaurant, killing man

article

A man was charged after allegedly shooting into a restaurant and killing another man Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said Charlie Moreno, 41, fired shots through the front window of a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street, striking a 50-year-old man in the neck.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Moreno fled the scene but was arrested roughly an hour later in the 3300 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to police.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed habitual criminal, all felonies.

Moreno, of Humboldt Park, is due in bond court Monday.