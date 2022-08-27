Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene.

The shooter fired from outside the restaurant through a window hitting the victim in the neck around 9:20 p.m., according to police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.