A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Lower Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

Anthony Brown, 26, allegedly assaulted the woman, in her 20s, around 1:20 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 300 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. He was expected to appear in court Monday.

