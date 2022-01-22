Man charged with reckless homicide in 2021 crash that killed a 4-year-old boy

article

A 31-year-old man has been charged in a March 2021 fatal car crash that killed a 4-year-old boy.

According to police, William L. Collier III, 27, of Chicago, has been charged with reckless homicide following a March 31, 2021, traffic crash on I-94 northbound near 159th Street.

Two IDOT help trucks assisting a disabled car on the side of the road had their emergency lights on. While assisting the car, police said a white SUV truck slammed into the rear of an IDOT help truck, causing the white SUV to burst into flames.

Police said a 4-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver, Collier, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, ISP agents initiated an investigation that culminated in the arrest of Collier for the offense of reckless homicide.

On Jan. 19, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved one charge of reckless homicide, police said. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Collier.

On Jan. 20, 2022, a bond of $100,000.00 was set for Collier.

There is no further information at this time.