Man charged with robbing, sexually assaulting woman on Near North Side

A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting a woman last week on the Near North Side.

Juan Sanchez, 37, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the July 4 attack, Chicago police said.

Sanchez, of Logan Square, allegedly robbed a 37-year-old woman in the 100 block of East Huron Street and forced her into the back seat of a car, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 5200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

Sanchez was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of public indecency for separate incidents, police said.

He is expected to appear on bond court Friday.