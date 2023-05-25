Man charged with robbing woman in Logan Square in 2021

article

A man was charged in connection to the armed robbery of a 22-year-old woman in Logan Square nearly two years ago.

Police say Daryl McKinley, 20, was arrested on Wednesday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a victim on Dec. 8, 2021.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The victim's phone was taken at gunpoint, according to a previous report.

McKinley was charged with a felony count of robbery armed with a firearm and a felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.