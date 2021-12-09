Woman shot, robbed in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and robbed Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.
The 22-year-old was walking to her car around 9:47 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when a gunman shot her and took her phone, police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.
Minutes prior, a 33-year-old man was beaten and robbed a few blocks away by four gunmen in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
