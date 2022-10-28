Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side

A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side.

The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man.

Michael Pitts, 24, is the accused gunman. He was arrested in the 0-100 block of East 53rd Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Michael Pitts | Chicago Police Department

Pitts was charged with attempted murder and is due in bond court on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.