Man charged with shooting at car, wounding 2 in Park Manor

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Adrian Flowers | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man was charged Thursday in connection with a double shooting last July in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Adrian Flowers, 30, was accused of opening fire on a vehicle, striking a man and a woman on July 29, 2021 in the 7000 block of South Eberhard Avenue, police said.

A third person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.

Flowers was arrested Wednesday and charged with three felony counts of first-degree attempted murder, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday. 

