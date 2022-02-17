Man charged with shooting at car, wounding 2 in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was charged Thursday in connection with a double shooting last July in the Park Manor neighborhood.
Adrian Flowers, 30, was accused of opening fire on a vehicle, striking a man and a woman on July 29, 2021 in the 7000 block of South Eberhard Avenue, police said.
A third person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.
Flowers was arrested Wednesday and charged with three felony counts of first-degree attempted murder, police said.
He is due in bond court Thursday.
