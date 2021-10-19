Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Jovan McPherson | Chicago police

CHICAGO - An Elgin man is facing seven felony charges after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer after attempting to kidnap a woman Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Jovan McPherson, 23, was arrested minutes after he tried to kidnap a 21-year-old woman and allegedly shot a Chicago police officer around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West North Avenue, police said.

McPherson was inside an Ulta Beauty store and behaving "erratically" when officers who were patrolling the area nearby were called to the scene, CPD Supt. David Brown said. There was a struggle — that continued into the parking lot — where McPherson allegedly fired three shots towards the officer, striking him once in the face, police said.

Brown described the injury as a "through-and-through wound." 

The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was treated and released around 7 p.m., police said.

McPherson faces the following charges:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Aggravated battery of a peace officer
  • Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon
  • Kidnapping with a firearm
  • Aggravated unlawful restraint
  • Resisting or obstructing a peacer officer

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

