Man charged with shooting that left man dead, 13-year-old girl critically wounded in Humboldt Park

article

A West Garfield Park man is facing felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a teenage girl critically wounded last week in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

James Murphy, 21, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder for the Oct. 13 shooting, Chicago police said.

Murphy allegedly opened fire on the pair from a vehicle as they stood on a porch in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said. Raekwon Stafford, 23, was killed, while the girl, 13, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Murphy was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the man who allegedly fired the gun, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.