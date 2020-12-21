Man charged with shooting woman in head in Zion

article

A man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument last week in suburban Zion.

Vincent Davis, 47, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Zion Police said in a statement.

Davis allegedly shot a 21-year-old woman in the head about 7 p.m. Dec. 18 during an altercation in the 4200 block of Route 173, police said. The woman was in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Davis was arrested about 6 a.m. Dec. 19 in Waukegan, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bail.