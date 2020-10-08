Man charged with stabbing 60-year-old mother in Park Ridge

article

A Park Ridge man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing his mother and pinning her to a bed Wednesday morning in the north suburb.

Franchesko Kozhukhov, 22, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the torso and upper chest during an argument, Park Ridge police said in a statement. He then stabbed himself several times.

Kozhukhov then grabbed his mother and held her down on a bed, but she managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help, police said.

The stabbing happened about 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Carol Street.

Both were taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where his mother remains in critical condition, police spokesman Tom Gadomski said in an email Thursday.

Kozhukhov was discharged from the hospital and ordered held without bail Thursday. He’s been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.