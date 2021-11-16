Man charged with stabbing CTA employee, attacking Chicago police officer on Loop platform

A man was charged Monday night with stabbing a CTA employee and striking a Chicago police officer Sunday in the Loop.

Albert Burage, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated battery of a transit employee, all felonies, police said.

Police said Burage stabbed a 44-year-old CTA worker Sunday evening at the Blue Line Jackson/Dearborn station platform. A Chicago police officer who responded to the chaos was also hospitalized after being attacked.

The police officer will be OK. The CTA employee is recovering at home after suffereing stab wounds to the head, arm and back.

The union representing the CTA employee says these types of assaults are happening too much.

"I’ve asked the President of CTA that we need to bring back our own policing to the CTA, to be able to deter some of this crime that's happening. I just feel for my members because they have to come to work and deal with this on a daily basis. And you should feel safe when you come to any job that you have," said Eric Nixon, president of Local 308.

Burage is due in bond court Tuesday.