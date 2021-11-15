Shocking video shows man with knife attacking Chicago CTA employee

A Chicago CTA employee is at home recovering after being stabbed multiple times on the Blue Line Jackson/Dearborn station platform.

The CTA worker was attacked Sunday evening. The 44-year-old suffered stab wounds to the head, arm and back.

In the viral video, the man appears to lunge at several people. Some people laugh, while others attempt to fight back.

The CTA employee could be heard on his walkie-talkie explaining that help was needed. The suspect then jumped on top of the worker and began assaulting him.

A Chicago police officer who responded to the chaos was also hospitalized after being attacked. The officer will be OK.

The union representing the CTA employee says these types of assaults are happening too much.

"I’ve asked the President of CTA that we need to bring back our own policing to the CTA, to be able to deter some of this crime that's happening. I just feel for my members because they have to come to work and deal with this on a daily basis. And you should feel safe when you come to any job that you have," said Eric Nixon, president of Local 308.

Chicago police say charges against the suspect are pending.