Man charged with stalking woman, breaking into Lincoln Park home

A north suburban man has been charged with stalking a woman and breaking into her Lincoln Park home.

Jonathan Chain, 39, was arrested about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Greenwood Street in Evanston, according to Chicago police. He was charged with one felony count each of stalking and burglary.

Chain, who lives in Skokie, is accused of stalking the woman on multiple occasions, including two incidents in July and three in August, police said.

On at least one occasion, he broke into her home in the 2400 block of North Seminary Avenue, near DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus, police said.

Chain is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday afternoon, police said.