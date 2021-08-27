Man charged with stealing gun from security guard, shooting at him in Englewood

A man was charged Friday with taking a security guard's gun and shooting at him in May in the Englewood neighborhood.

Adonis Veal, 35, was accused of robbing a security guard of his gun and shooting at him on May 31 in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

The 22-year-old security guard was uninjured during the shooting, police said.

Veal was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, according to police.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Veal is due in bond court Friday.