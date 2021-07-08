Midlothian man gave firearm to brother who had revoked FOID card: police

article

A 22-year-old Midlothian man has been charged after investigators say he gave a firearm to his brother, who was not legally allowed to possess one.

On April 1, Cook County Sheriff’s Police recovered a gun from Jordan Mathews, 22, of Robbins, and was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators then traced the gun to the original purchaser, who was identified as Jaleel Gordon.

Gordon allegedly gave the gun to his brother, Mathews, knowing that Mathews had a revoked FOID card and could not legally possess a firearm, officials said.

On Wednesday, Gordon was charged with illegal transfer of firearms and delivering a firearm to a person with no valid FOID.

Bond for Gordon was set at $10,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.