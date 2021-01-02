Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with violating order of protection, stabbing victim with 4-inch knife

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CARPENTERSVILLE
CARPENTERSVILLE, Illinois - A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly forcing his way into a home and stabbing a person Monday in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Joshua Doss, 39, is also facing felony counts of armed violence, home invasion and aggravated battery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Doss allegedly entered a home without permission the afternoon of Dec. 28 in the 3100 block of Merrywell Court and stabbed a person he knew with a 4-inch knife, prosecutors said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $500,000 bail and is due back in court Jan. 19.

