Man chased into home, shot in the back

A 52-year-old man was wounded Sunday when someone shot him in a home in Rosemoor on the South Side.

A male chased him into the home about 4:14 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Prarie Avenue, Chicago police said. He fired shots at the man from behind and ran off through the front door.

The man was struck in the back, and his condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.