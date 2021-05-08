Man chases woman in West Loop, tries to sexually assault her

A woman was attacked and almost sexually assaulted in Chicago early Saturday morning.

The woman was walking along Morgan Street in the West Loop when she spotted a car following her.

The driver hopped out and began walking behind her, then ran up and grabbed her, forcing her into an empty lot near Morgan and Kinzie.

He beat her up and tried to sexually assault her. She screamed for help and he took off.

The offender was driving a white Buick sedan.

