Man cited after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Cook County, then crashing into semi-truck: police

A 19-year-old man faces multiple traffic citations after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and colliding with a semi-truck in Arlington Heights on Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 10:28 a.m. when a Prospect Heights police officer noticed a gray Lexus speeding westbound on Willow Road near Linden Road, allegedly traveling at 56 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer turned on his lights and made a U-turn to initiate a stop, but the Lexus accelerated and fled before the officer could catch up.

The Lexus then turned onto Rand Road and continued northbound, prompting the officer to call off a pursuit due to safety concerns and notify dispatch with a description of the vehicle.

Just minutes later, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Prospect Heights units received word that Arlington Heights police were responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and a Lexus at the intersection of Palatine and Rand Roads.

Upon investigation, Prospect Heights police confirmed it was the same Lexus that had fled the attempted stop.

Witnesses reported that the Lexus had been speeding and driving recklessly before it rear-ended the semi-truck.

The Lexus sustained significant damage, and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital, treated, and subsequently released. The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

The Prospect Heights Police Department said the driver will face several traffic-related charges.