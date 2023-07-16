Man cleaning gun accidentally shoots wife, then kills himself

A suburban Chicago man who was cleaning a handgun accidentally shot his wife, and then killed himself, police said.

Bolingbrook police said Simeon S. Hendrickson, 61, was working on the gun on Saturday night at his home on Dalton Lane when it discharged and the bullet struck his wife, Laurie J. Hendrickson, 60.

Simeon Hendrickson then killed himself, police said.

Laurie Hendrickson died at the hospital.