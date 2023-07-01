Man committed road rage attack with eggs and a gun, Indiana State Police say

article

An Indiana man is accused of committing a road rage attack with eggs and a gun, State Police said.

Paul Mihalich, 65, of Demotte, is charged with felony intimidation with a firearm, pointing a firearm and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Indiana State Police said that on Friday around 6 p.m., they got a call about a road rage attack in progress on I-65. The victim said the attacker had thrown an age at him and threatened him with a gun.

Mihalich was pulled over in a 2022 GMC Canyon in Lowell. Inside his car, he had a carton of eggs with one missing, along with a gun, State Police said. He was taken to the Lake County Jail.

State Police said the victim had two young children inside the car.

They encourage people to take a deep breath the next time they're in a stressful situation on the road.