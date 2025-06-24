Chester Weger, convicted 'Starved Rock Killer,' dies at 86, attorney confirms

The Brief Chester Weger, convicted in the 1960 Starved Rock killings, died Sunday at age 86, his attorney confirmed. Weger served nearly 60 years in prison before being paroled in 2020; he maintained his innocence but was never exonerated. He was convicted of killing three women at Starved Rock State Park, where he had worked as a dishwasher.



Chester Weger, the man convicted in the notorious 1960 Starved Rock killings, has died, his attorney confirmed Tuesday.

Weger, 86, died Sunday while surrounded by family.

"Chester Weger passed peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his family. Chester fought until the very end to prove his innocence. He has been such an inspiration to me and it was an honor to represent him. Chester was humble, generous and kind. The injustice he suffered during his lifetime is unimaginable. Rest assured, we will continue our efforts to obtain the justice that Chester so deserves. Rest in peace Chester, we love you," a statement from his attorney reads.

Further details surrounding his death were not released.

What we know:

Weger spent nearly 60 years in prison before he was granted parole in 2020 at the age of 80. He was never exonerated in the case.

Weger had worked as a dishwasher at Starved Rock State Park in north-central Illinois when three suburban women from Riverside were reported missing during an afternoon hike in March 1960. Their bodies were later discovered in a canyon in the park.

Weger confessed to the murders and was convicted later that year. He was sentenced to life in prison.

