Starved Rock murders: Man convicted of killing 3 women wants hearing to prove his innocence

The man convicted of the 1960 Starved Rock killings is now asking a judge to grant him a hearing to prove his innocence.

Chester Weger spent nearly six decades behind bars before he was paroled at the age of 83, but he wasn't cleared of the killings of three suburban women.

Last year, a special prosecutor denied his request to vacate his sentence.

Now, his lawyers want to present new evidence for the judge to consider including a DNA test they say points to another man.