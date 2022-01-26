Man convicted of shooting Maywood man to death, dumping body under Green Line tracks

article

A Maywood man has been convicted of first degree murder in the shooting death of a 30-year-old in 2017 – dumping his body under train tracks, according to Maywood police.

Police said Terry Gilford, 40, was arrested on March 20, 2017, after fatally shooting Garcel L. Woods, of Maywood.

Woods was shot twice while at Gilford's house, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

According to police, once Woods died from his wounds, Gilford dumped Woods’ body under the Green Line elevated train tracks in the 6300 block of S. Parnell Avenue, in Chicago.

Following a four-day trial, Gilford was convicted on Monday at the Maybrook Courthouse, in Cook County.



Advertisement





