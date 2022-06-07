Man crashes vehicle after carjacking woman at gunpoint, beats bystander

A man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and later crashing the vehicle on South Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park.

About 8:40 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was inside her parked SUV in the 3500 block of South State Street when the man entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and told her to get out, according to Chicago police.

The woman complied, and the man fled northbound in the vehicle, police said. A short time later, police said the man crashed the SUV in the 5100 block of South Lake Shore Drive and attempted to flee.

The man then allegedly beat a 26-year-old bystander and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack another vehicle before responding officers arrest him.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The bystander was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The suspect was transported to the same hospital in fair condition for injuries sustained in the crash.