Man in critical condition after falling at least 80 feet at Starved Rock State Park: officials

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after falling at least 80 feet at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:24 p.m. in the area of Hennepin Canyon Overlook, according to the Utica Fire Protection District.

The man, from the Waukegan area, reportedly fell between 80 and 100 feet, but further details on what happened haven't been released. Multiple agencies were called to assist in the man's rescue.

Due to the man's location, authorities and first responders rescued him with a "high-angle rope rescue system," Utica fire officials said.

He was treated by EMS before being airlifted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. He is in critical condition.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.