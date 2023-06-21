Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into him in West Lawn: police

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a drive lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m., police say a 52-year-old man driving a 2008 GMC Envoy southbound in the 6900 block of South Pulaski Road lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole and the 22-year-old.

The younger man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

West Lawn crash | CPD

Police issued citations to the driver for no insurance and failure to prove vehicle registration at the time of the accident.

No further information was immediately available.