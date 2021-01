A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded Friday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive about 12:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 81st Street, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, abdomen and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.