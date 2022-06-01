Man critically injured after running stop sign, being struck by car in Park Manor

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car while riding a motorized bicycle through a stop sign Tuesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Around 9 p.m., the 30-year-old rode a motorized bike through a stop sign and was hit by a Ford Focus in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.