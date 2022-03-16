Man critically shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest in Chicago's Belmont-Cragin neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Long just after 12:30 a.m., when an unknown man approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest and dropped off at Community First, police said.

He will be transferred to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.