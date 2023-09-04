Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man is in critical condition after being shot while walking to a vehicle in Jefferson Park late Sunday.

At about 11:42 p.m., a man in his late 20s was walking to a vehicle in the 6300 block of West Catalpa when he was shot multiple times, police said.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his left and right legs and his groin.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.