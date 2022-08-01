Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside

A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said.

During the struggle, the man was shot while he attempted to grab his gun, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to officials.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.