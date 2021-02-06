Man critically wounded in Austin shooting

A 34-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

He was a passenger in a traveling vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 800 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone exited a parked dark blue SUV and fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.