
Man critically wounded in Austin shooting

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 



CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

He was a passenger in a traveling vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 800 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone exited a parked dark blue SUV and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.