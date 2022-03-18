Man critically wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was standing outside around 9:57 p.m. when someone in a passing gray car opened fire in the 2800 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

