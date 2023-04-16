Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 800 block of West 54th Place around 4:35 a.m. when someone in a gray sedan began firing shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.