A man was shot and critically wounded Monday in North Park on the North Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the 21-year-old was in the 3400 block of West Foster Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back and neck area, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.