Man critically wounded in Roseland drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded early Monday in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was standing outside around 12:21 a.m. in front of a home in the 100 block of West 112th Street when someone inside a white sedan started shooting at him, police said.

The man was shot in the groin and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

